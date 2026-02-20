Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by DoveRunner. NowSecure Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DoveRunner Mobile App Security
SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.
Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.
Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment.
Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks
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Common questions about comparing DoveRunner Mobile App Security vs NowSecure Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..
NowSecure Mobile App Security: Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security differentiates with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation. NowSecure Mobile App Security differentiates with Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security is developed by DoveRunner. NowSecure Mobile App Security is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DoveRunner Mobile App Security and NowSecure Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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