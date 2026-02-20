SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.

NowSecure Mobile App Security

Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.