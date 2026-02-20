DoveRunner Mobile App Security: Runtime RASP platform securing Android & iOS apps with no-code deployment. built by DoveRunner. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) against tampering, debugging, and network sniffing, No-code/zero-code security integration, Zero-day threat detection and mitigation..

Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.