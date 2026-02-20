SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.

Guardsquare App Attestation

Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.