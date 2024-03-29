Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
dom-based-xss-finder is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
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Common questions about comparing dom-based-xss-finder vs Halo Security Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
dom-based-xss-finder: DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
dom-based-xss-finder and Halo Security Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: dom-based-xss-finder is Free while Halo Security Application Scanning is Commercial, dom-based-xss-finder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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