Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DigiCert. Scribe Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by scribe security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DigiCert Software Trust Manager
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing complex software release pipelines need DigiCert Software Trust Manager for its hardware-backed key storage and multi-signer capability, which eliminates the operational bottleneck of single-person signing approval gates at scale. The platform's FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria compliance, combined with NIST PQC algorithm support, satisfies both current regulatory requirements and forward-looking crypto agility in ways most competitors treat as roadmap items. Skip this if your organization lacks CI/CD maturity or views code signing as a compliance checkbox rather than a supply chain control point; the policy engine assumes teams actually want to enforce what gets signed.
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale should use Scribe Platform specifically to catch supply chain compromises before they reach production, not after; the SBOM enrichment with actionable insights means you're not just collecting metadata but actually validating what's in your artifacts. SLSA and SSDF compliance support maps directly to what federal buyers and enterprise procurement now require. The 18-person vendor is a real constraint if you need white-glove onboarding or custom integrations; you're getting a focused tool, not an all-in-one platform with dedicated support staff.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
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Common questions about comparing DigiCert Software Trust Manager vs Scribe Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager: Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations..
Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager differentiates with Cloud-HSM key storage (FIPS/CC-compliant) with multiple simultaneous signers per keypair, Role-based and team-based access control (RBAC) with multi-level approval workflows, Integrated threat scanning for malware, CVEs, exposed secrets, and misconfigurations. Scribe Platform differentiates with SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager is developed by DigiCert. Scribe Platform is developed by scribe security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DigiCert Software Trust Manager and Scribe Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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