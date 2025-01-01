Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
DeviceTotal is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing OT/IoT environments without dedicated vulnerability tools will see immediate value in DeviceTotal's agentless approach, which discovers and prioritizes risk across 700+ device vendors without requiring agent deployment on constrained hardware. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, mapping your actual attack surface and surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities before they reach your network. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR or ticketing workflows; DeviceTotal's strength is visibility and triage, not orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
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Common questions about comparing DeviceTotal vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
DeviceTotal: Agentless AI platform for OT/IoT/network device vuln & risk mgmt. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeviceTotal differentiates with Agentless device security posture assessment, AI-driven vulnerability prioritization, CISA KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) tracking. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
DeviceTotal is developed by DeviceTotal. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeviceTotal and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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