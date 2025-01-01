Operations teams managing OT/IoT environments without dedicated vulnerability tools will see immediate value in DeviceTotal's agentless approach, which discovers and prioritizes risk across 700+ device vendors without requiring agent deployment on constrained hardware. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, mapping your actual attack surface and surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities before they reach your network. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR or ticketing workflows; DeviceTotal's strength is visibility and triage, not orchestration.

Cyber Exposure Manager

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.