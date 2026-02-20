Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeviceTotal Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. KYND Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing IoT and OT environments will get the most from DeviceTotal Platform because it actually finds unmanaged devices that your network visibility tools miss, then scores firmware-level risk without requiring agents or network surgery. The agentless approach means you see vulnerable IoT endpoints within days, not months of deployment planning, and the vendor-sourced remediation recommendations cut through the usual guesswork on patching fragmented device ecosystems. Skip this if your environment is predominantly IT assets with mature patch management; DeviceTotal's strength is in the messy middle ground where you have hundreds of devices you can't update easily and can't monitor conventionally.
KYND Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk assessments will actually get faster decisions from KYND Attack Surface Management because the 90-second scan cycle means you're not waiting weeks for visibility into new exposures. The tool's EPSS-based prioritization cuts through the noise of your existing CVE feeds, and native support for DORA and NIS2 compliance saves you from bolting on a separate framework tracker. Skip this if your attack surface is mostly internal applications or if you need deep forensics after compromise; KYND is built for finding what's exposed before it becomes a breach.
Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation.
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing DeviceTotal Platform vs KYND Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..
KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeviceTotal Platform differentiates with Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats. KYND Attack Surface Management differentiates with One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization.
DeviceTotal Platform is developed by DeviceTotal. KYND Attack Surface Management is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeviceTotal Platform and KYND Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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