DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..

Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.