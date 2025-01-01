Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
DeviceTotal Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing IoT and OT environments will get the most from DeviceTotal Platform because it actually finds unmanaged devices that your network visibility tools miss, then scores firmware-level risk without requiring agents or network surgery. The agentless approach means you see vulnerable IoT endpoints within days, not months of deployment planning, and the vendor-sourced remediation recommendations cut through the usual guesswork on patching fragmented device ecosystems. Skip this if your environment is predominantly IT assets with mature patch management; DeviceTotal's strength is in the messy middle ground where you have hundreds of devices you can't update easily and can't monitor conventionally.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeviceTotal Platform vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeviceTotal Platform differentiates with Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
DeviceTotal Platform is developed by DeviceTotal. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeviceTotal Platform and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox