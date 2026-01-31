Device Authority KeyScaler Platform: IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection..

DigiCert Private CA: Managed private PKI for certificate issuance across users, devices & workloads. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud and on-premises CA deployment options, Root and Intermediate CA provisioning with centralized administration and logging, Private certificate issuance for users, machines, and workloads..

Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.