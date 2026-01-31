Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform is a commercial iot security tool by Device Authority. DigiCert Private CA is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by DigiCert. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best iot security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT and edge device fleets will get the most from Device Authority KeyScaler Platform because it automates certificate lifecycle management at scale while enforcing Zero Trust policies directly on devices rather than through a centralized gateway. The platform's AI-based compromise detection and automated incident response close the gap between asset discovery and active threat mitigation, strengths reflected in its coverage of NIST Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if your IoT footprint is small or your devices are mostly passive sensors; KeyScaler's value scales with complexity, and the overhead won't justify itself below a certain threshold of managed identities. Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging on-premises certificate authorities should pick DigiCert Private CA for its genuine ADCS modernization path without forcing a full cloud migration. The platform supports hybrid deployments with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware backing and spans identity management through infrastructure resilience (NIST PR.AA, PR.PS, PR.IR), meaning you get security depth across provisioning, issuance, and access control in one system. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native and want minimal operational overhead; DigiCert's hybrid strength is also its complexity tax.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT and edge device fleets will get the most from Device Authority KeyScaler Platform because it automates certificate lifecycle management at scale while enforcing Zero Trust policies directly on devices rather than through a centralized gateway. The platform's AI-based compromise detection and automated incident response close the gap between asset discovery and active threat mitigation, strengths reflected in its coverage of NIST Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if your IoT footprint is small or your devices are mostly passive sensors; KeyScaler's value scales with complexity, and the overhead won't justify itself below a certain threshold of managed identities.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing aging on-premises certificate authorities should pick DigiCert Private CA for its genuine ADCS modernization path without forcing a full cloud migration. The platform supports hybrid deployments with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware backing and spans identity management through infrastructure resilience (NIST PR.AA, PR.PS, PR.IR), meaning you get security depth across provisioning, issuance, and access control in one system. Skip this if you're purely cloud-native and want minimal operational overhead; DigiCert's hybrid strength is also its complexity tax.
IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management
Managed private PKI for certificate issuance across users, devices & workloads.
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Common questions about comparing Device Authority KeyScaler Platform vs DigiCert Private CA for your iot security needs.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform: IoT device security platform for device identity lifecycle management. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection..
DigiCert Private CA: Managed private PKI for certificate issuance across users, devices & workloads. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Cloud and on-premises CA deployment options, Root and Intermediate CA provisioning with centralized administration and logging, Private certificate issuance for users, machines, and workloads..
Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform differentiates with Device provisioning and registration, Zero Trust policy enforcement at the edge, AI-based indicators of compromise detection. DigiCert Private CA differentiates with Cloud and on-premises CA deployment options, Root and Intermediate CA provisioning with centralized administration and logging, Private certificate issuance for users, machines, and workloads.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform is developed by Device Authority. DigiCert Private CA is developed by DigiCert. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Device Authority KeyScaler Platform and DigiCert Private CA serve similar IoT Security use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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