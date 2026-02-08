Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectors is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. TruffleHog Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code to multiple cloud platforms need Detectors to catch credential leaks before they reach production, and it does this across 100+ services where most scanners cover maybe a dozen. The tool detects both short-lived and long-lived tokens including AWS session credentials and GitHub PATs, which means it catches the mistakes developers make most often. Skip this if your code stays in one cloud or if you need runtime detection of active credential abuse; Detectors is specifically a pre-deployment scanner that owns the credential detection job and doesn't pretend to do everything else.
Engineering teams and security ops who've been burned by false positives in secret scanning will appreciate TruffleHog Analyze's API enrichment layer, which separates exploitable credentials from harmless test keys by actually querying the target service to verify access scope and permissions. Support for 40+ credential types with automated ownership mapping and permission analysis means your rotation workflow stops being a guessing game. Skip this if you need secrets detection integrated into your SAST pipeline or CI/CD,Analyze is a standalone investigative tool for secrets you've already found, not a scanner to catch them in the first place.
Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services
Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions
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Common questions about comparing Detectors vs TruffleHog Analyze for your static application security testing needs.
Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..
TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectors differentiates with API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification. TruffleHog Analyze differentiates with Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access.
Detectors is developed by Truffle Security. TruffleHog Analyze is developed by Truffle Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectors and TruffleHog Analyze serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secrets Management, GCP, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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