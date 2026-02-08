Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..

TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.