Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectors is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code to multiple cloud platforms need Detectors to catch credential leaks before they reach production, and it does this across 100+ services where most scanners cover maybe a dozen. The tool detects both short-lived and long-lived tokens including AWS session credentials and GitHub PATs, which means it catches the mistakes developers make most often. Skip this if your code stays in one cloud or if you need runtime detection of active credential abuse; Detectors is specifically a pre-deployment scanner that owns the credential detection job and doesn't pretend to do everything else.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Detectors vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Detectors: Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectors differentiates with API key detection across 100+ services, AWS credential detection including session tokens, OAuth token identification. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Detectors is developed by Truffle Security. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectors and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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