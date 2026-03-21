Descope CIAM Platform

Development teams moving away from homegrown auth will find Descope CIAM Platform's no-code flow builder cuts deployment time from weeks to days, letting you ship passwordless and MFA without hiring identity engineers. The drag-and-drop editor plus native SDKs for React, Next.js, Node.js, and nine other frameworks means your existing stack stays intact. Skip this if you need fine-grained authorization as your primary use case; Descope supports RBAC and ReBAC, but authorization is secondary to its authentication strength.