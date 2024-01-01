Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management
SMB and mid-market teams managing microservices architectures will get the most from DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management because it maps vulnerabilities to actual running components post-deployment rather than flagging every dependency in your supply chain. The tool integrates SBOM generation directly into CI/CD pipelines and tracks component dependencies across decoupled services, which means you catch real threats in production instead of drowning in theoretical risk. Skip this if your organization needs SBOM management alone without post-deployment detection, or if you're an enterprise requiring 24/7 vendor support; DeployHub's small team limits the kind of dedicated customer success most large deployments expect.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management vs Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management differentiates with SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management is developed by DeployHub. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management and Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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