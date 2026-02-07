Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
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Common questions about comparing DeployHub Ortelius vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeployHub Ortelius and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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