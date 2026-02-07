DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.