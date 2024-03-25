Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Secret Bridge is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
DevOps teams and individual contributors who treat GitHub as a primary secret storage problem will find Secret Bridge's free, lightweight monitoring worth running immediately; it catches leaked credentials in repositories before they propagate to production systems. The 201 GitHub stars signal active community use and detection rule updates, a leading indicator for tools in this narrow category. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or enterprise policy enforcement; Secret Bridge does one thing,GitHub secret detection,and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Secret Bridge for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Secret Bridge: Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Secret Bridge is open-source with 201 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Secret Bridge serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: DeHashed is Commercial while Secret Bridge is Free, Secret Bridge is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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