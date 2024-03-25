DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Secret Bridge: Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.