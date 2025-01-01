Defensia

Startups and SMBs running Linux infrastructure without dedicated security ops will find Defensia's free pricing and real-time attack dashboard immediately useful for blocking SSH brute force and WAF threats without hiring. The multi-server management and auto-remediation capabilities let skeleton teams respond to incidents at scale, and CVE scanning covers the Identify function that most free tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need agent deployment across Windows environments or mature SIEM integration; Defensia's focus is Linux-first and lightweight by design.