DeepView ImageGuard: ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos. built by DeepView. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of public social media for sensitive photos and videos, ML-based detection of computer screens, passwords on post-its, and whiteboards in images, Automated removal of sensitive content from public platforms..

ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.