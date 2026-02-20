Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select differentiates with Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript). Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Debricked Select is developed by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Debricked Select and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Debricked Select is Free while Labrador SCA is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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