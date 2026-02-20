Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Debricked Select vs Hopper Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Debricked Select differentiates with Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript). Hopper Security differentiates with AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries.
Debricked Select is developed by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Debricked Select and Hopper Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Debricked Select is Free while Hopper Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox