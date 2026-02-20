Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..

HeroDevs: Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk. built by HeroDevs. Core capabilities include EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.