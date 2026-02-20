Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

SonarSource SonarSweep: Service to remediate, secure, and optimize coding datasets for LLM training. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automated analysis and fixing of bugs and vulnerabilities in training datasets, Code quality issue remediation at scale, Filtering process to remove low-quality code..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.