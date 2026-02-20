Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

SonarSource SonarSweep: Service to remediate, secure, and optimize coding datasets for LLM training. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automated analysis and fixing of bugs and vulnerabilities in training datasets, Code quality issue remediation at scale, Filtering process to remove low-quality code..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.