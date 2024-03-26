Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog is a free cloud security posture management tool. Gambit Security Balens is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Gambit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure and security teams already running Datadog for observability should adopt its SIEM capabilities to avoid another tool license; the platform's strength is correlating security signals across logs, metrics, and traces from applications you're already monitoring, which catches lateral movement faster than point solutions. Datadog's free tier lets you ingest and retain 15 days of logs at no cost, making it genuinely accessible to smaller teams. Skip this if you need best-of-breed threat hunting or forensics,Datadog's security features are built for real-time detection and response, not deep historical investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in backup and cloud infrastructure visibility gaps will find immediate value in Gambit Security Balens because it maps dependencies and restore-point health across your entire stack without agents. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.AM and RC.RP, meaning it surfaces what you actually own and whether you can actually recover from ransomware; that immutability validation catches the backups attackers compromised before you touch them. Skip this if you need heavy detection and threat hunting capabilities; Balens is built for resilience posture and recovery readiness, not for finding active compromise.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog vs Gambit Security Balens for your cloud security posture management needs.
Datadog: Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring..
Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog and Gambit Security Balens serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure. Key differences: Datadog is Free while Gambit Security Balens is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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