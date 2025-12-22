Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Gambit Security Balens is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Gambit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in backup and cloud infrastructure visibility gaps will find immediate value in Gambit Security Balens because it maps dependencies and restore-point health across your entire stack without agents. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.AM and RC.RP, meaning it surfaces what you actually own and whether you can actually recover from ransomware; that immutability validation catches the backups attackers compromised before you touch them. Skip this if you need heavy detection and threat hunting capabilities; Balens is built for resilience posture and recovery readiness, not for finding active compromise.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Gambit Security Balens for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Gambit Security Balens differentiates with Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Gambit Security Balens is developed by Gambit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Gambit Security Balens serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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