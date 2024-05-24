CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud

Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance

Cloud Security Posture Management
 Commercial
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Datadog Cloud Security
Wiz Cloud
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud Security Posture Management
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Datadog
Wiz
Headquarters
New York, New York, United States
New York, New York, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
CSPM
Cloud Native
Cloud Security
Compliance
Container Security
Misconfiguration
Multi Cloud
Security Posture
Vulnerability Management
CNAPP
IAC
Kubernetes Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR3/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Datadog Cloud Security and Wiz Cloud for your cloud security posture management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Datadog Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance

Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud?

Datadog Cloud Security, Wiz Cloud are all Cloud Security Posture Management solutions. Datadog Cloud Security Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance. Wiz Cloud Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud?

The choice between Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud depends on your specific requirements. Datadog Cloud Security is a commercial solution, while Wiz Cloud is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Datadog Cloud Security vs Wiz Cloud?

Datadog Cloud Security is Commercial, Wiz Cloud is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Datadog Cloud Security a good alternative to Wiz Cloud?

Yes, Datadog Cloud Security can be considered as an alternative to Wiz Cloud for Cloud Security Posture Management needs. Both tools offer Cloud Security Posture Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Datadog Cloud Security and Wiz Cloud be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Datadog Cloud Security and Wiz Cloud might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

