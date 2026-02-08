Data Redaction as a Service: API-based data redaction service for automated sensitive data protection. built by Teleskope. Core capabilities include API-based data redaction, Pre-commit hook integration for secrets prevention, Logging library and database integration..

Private AI Files: Multi-modal PII detection and redaction for docs, images, and audio. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include PII detection and redaction in documents (PDF, DOCX, and more), Scanning of embedded graphics within documents for PII, Document copy generation with PII blurred..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.