Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

Private AI Files: Multi-modal PII detection and redaction for docs, images, and audio. built by Private AI. Core capabilities include PII detection and redaction in documents (PDF, DOCX, and more), Scanning of embedded graphics within documents for PII, Document copy generation with PII blurred..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.