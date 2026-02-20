Startup and SMB teams that treat password compromise as their highest remote work risk should use Dashlane VPN for the integrated password manager, since the VPN alone doesn't outperform standalone competitors. The NIST PR.AA coverage on identity management reflects the password autofill and breach alert capabilities that actually reduce account takeover surface area. Skip this if your team needs granular device posture checks or zero-trust conditional access; Dashlane VPN is credential hygiene first, network control second.

LastPass Password Sharing

Teams managing shared credentials across distributed or contractor-heavy workflows need LastPass Password Sharing because it revokes access instantly without forcing password resets that break integrations. The automatic access revocation mechanism and granular permission controls map directly to NIST PR.AA, eliminating the manual cleanup that trips up smaller security teams. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails of who accessed what and when; LastPass logging is functional but sparse compared to competitors in the mid-market space.