Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Dashlane VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Dashlane. LastPass Password Sharing is a commercial password management tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB teams that treat password compromise as their highest remote work risk should use Dashlane VPN for the integrated password manager, since the VPN alone doesn't outperform standalone competitors. The NIST PR.AA coverage on identity management reflects the password autofill and breach alert capabilities that actually reduce account takeover surface area. Skip this if your team needs granular device posture checks or zero-trust conditional access; Dashlane VPN is credential hygiene first, network control second.
Teams managing shared credentials across distributed or contractor-heavy workflows need LastPass Password Sharing because it revokes access instantly without forcing password resets that break integrations. The automatic access revocation mechanism and granular permission controls map directly to NIST PR.AA, eliminating the manual cleanup that trips up smaller security teams. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails of who accessed what and when; LastPass logging is functional but sparse compared to competitors in the mid-market space.
VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield.
Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses
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Common questions about comparing Dashlane VPN vs LastPass Password Sharing for your vpn needs.
Dashlane VPN: VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection..
LastPass Password Sharing: Password manager with encrypted sharing for individuals and businesses. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dashlane VPN differentiates with Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection. LastPass Password Sharing differentiates with Encrypted password vault storage, Secure password sharing without exposing plain text, Folder-based password organization.
Dashlane VPN is developed by Dashlane. LastPass Password Sharing is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dashlane VPN and LastPass Password Sharing serve similar VPN use cases: both cover Password Management, Passwords. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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