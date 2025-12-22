Darktrace IDENTITY: AI-powered identity threat detection and response for cloud and SaaS environments. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for identity threat detection, Integration with SSO and Active Directory, Account takeover detection through anomaly correlation..

Identity Automation Identity Threat Detection & Response: ITDR solution for educational institutions with phishing detection. built by Identity Automation. Core capabilities include Real-time identity behavior monitoring, PhishID phishing attack detection and mitigation, Automated incident response workflows..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.