Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

Identity Automation Identity Threat Detection & Response: ITDR solution for educational institutions with phishing detection. built by Identity Automation. Core capabilities include Real-time identity behavior monitoring, PhishID phishing attack detection and mitigation, Automated incident response workflows..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.