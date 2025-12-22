Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..

Heimdal Unified Cybersecurity Platform: Unified cybersecurity platform with XDR, EDR, PAM, email security, and compliance. built by Heimdal Security. Core capabilities include Extended Detection and Response (XDR) across endpoints, networks, and cloud, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with advanced threat detection, DNS Security for network and endpoint protection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.