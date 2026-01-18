Darkscope Cybersecurity

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and fraud exposure online will find value in Darkscope Cybersecurity's external threat monitoring, particularly its ability to surface scams and impersonation campaigns that internal tools miss entirely. The platform covers ID.RA and DE.CM functions effectively, mapping external risk before it becomes an incident. Skip this if your priority is incident response and forensics; Darkscope is built for early detection and threat characterization, not post-breach investigation.