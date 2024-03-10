Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) is a free cyber range training tool. Damn Vulnerable Web Services is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security engineers and students building Linux exploitation skills need Damn Vulnerable Linux because it gives you a sandbox where every vulnerability is deliberately exposed and documented, eliminating the guesswork of "is this actually exploitable or am I missing something." The OS includes over 20 intentional weaknesses across privilege escalation, web apps, and local services, each mapped to real CVEs so your training translates to actual threat hunting. Skip this if your team needs a cloud-native range or role-based labs; DVL is bare-metal Linux practice, nothing more.
Security teams building internal training programs or running capture-the-flag exercises need Damn Vulnerable Web Services because it's free and maintains a working lab environment without licensing friction or infrastructure overhead. The project has sustained community contributions across 456 GitHub stars and covers multiple OWASP Top 10 categories, giving practitioners real vulnerable code to dissect rather than theoretical scenarios. Skip this if your goal is learning to defend production APIs; Damn Vulnerable Web Services is deliberately broken in ways that don't map cleanly to modern cloud architectures or async service patterns.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice.
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Common questions about comparing Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) vs Damn Vulnerable Web Services for your cyber range training needs.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL): Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice..
Damn Vulnerable Web Services: An intentionally vulnerable web application containing multiple web service security flaws designed for educational purposes and security testing practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) and Damn Vulnerable Web Services serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Vulnerable Applications. Key differences: Damn Vulnerable Web Services is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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