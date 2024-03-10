Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) is a free cyber range training tool. Damn Vulnerable Web Services is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Security engineers and students building Linux exploitation skills need Damn Vulnerable Linux because it gives you a sandbox where every vulnerability is deliberately exposed and documented, eliminating the guesswork of "is this actually exploitable or am I missing something." The OS includes over 20 intentional weaknesses across privilege escalation, web apps, and local services, each mapped to real CVEs so your training translates to actual threat hunting. Skip this if your team needs a cloud-native range or role-based labs; DVL is bare-metal Linux practice, nothing more.