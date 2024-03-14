Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

iOS penetration testers and security training programs need Damn Vulnerable iOS App because it's the only free, legal sandbox that replicates real native app vulnerabilities without the compliance risk of hacking actual apps. DVIA includes ten purposeful flaws across authentication, data storage, and crypto, making it the de facto lab environment for mobile red teams and offensive certifications. Skip this if your team is evaluating runtime protection or needs to test against obfuscated production code; DVIA is deliberately simplified for learning, not production-grade threat modeling.