Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) is a free cyber range training tool. exploit_me is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)
iOS penetration testers and security training programs need Damn Vulnerable iOS App because it's the only free, legal sandbox that replicates real native app vulnerabilities without the compliance risk of hacking actual apps. DVIA includes ten purposeful flaws across authentication, data storage, and crypto, making it the de facto lab environment for mobile red teams and offensive certifications. Skip this if your team is evaluating runtime protection or needs to test against obfuscated production code; DVIA is deliberately simplified for learning, not production-grade threat modeling.
Security training leads and red teamers running internal skill assessments will get immediate value from exploit_me because the 14 progressive vulnerability levels let you scaffold difficulty without building custom labs from scratch. The ARM/ARM64 architecture and 960 GitHub stars signal active community validation for realistic exploitation scenarios. Skip this if your team needs a commercial platform with instructor dashboards, scoring automation, or compliance reporting; exploit_me is deliberately a bare-bones training primitive, not an LMS.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
A deliberately vulnerable ARM/ARM64 application with 14 different vulnerability levels designed for CTF-style exploitation training and education.
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Common questions about comparing Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) vs exploit_me for your cyber range training needs.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA): iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment..
exploit_me: A deliberately vulnerable ARM/ARM64 application with 14 different vulnerability levels designed for CTF-style exploitation training and education..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) and exploit_me serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Vulnerability. Key differences: exploit_me is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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