Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cytix Change Analysis Tool is a free application security posture management tool by Cytix. Staris is a commercial application security posture management tool by Staris. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that want security review built into their ticket workflow should start with Cytix Change Analysis Tool; it catches vulnerability patterns in change requests before code review, eliminating the async back-and-forth that delays sprints. The free tier and paste-and-analyze interface mean zero friction to pilot with real tickets from your backlog. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection or has mature code scanning already integrated upstream; Cytix is explicitly a pre-implementation checkpoint, not a runtime or supply chain tool.
AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks.
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
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Common questions about comparing Cytix Change Analysis Tool vs Staris for your application security posture management needs.
Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..
Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cytix Change Analysis Tool differentiates with Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content. Staris differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days.
Cytix Change Analysis Tool is developed by Cytix. Staris is developed by Staris. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cytix Change Analysis Tool and Staris serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DAST, Sast. Key differences: Cytix Change Analysis Tool is Free while Staris is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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