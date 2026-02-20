Cytix Change Analysis Tool: AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks. built by Cytix. Core capabilities include Paste-and-analyze interface for development tickets, AI-driven automated security risk analysis per ticket, Identification of potential vulnerabilities from ticket content..

Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.