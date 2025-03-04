Cynet Cybersecurity Platform: Unified XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection and 24x7 MDR services. built by Cynet. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated threat detection and remediation, 24x7 managed detection and response (MDR) services, Endpoint protection and EDR capabilities..

Trend Micro Vision One: XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, Endpoint detection and response capabilities, Virtual patching for unpatched vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.