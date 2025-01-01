Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs ExposeLens for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM differentiates with Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis. ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and ExposeLens serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Digital Risk Protection, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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