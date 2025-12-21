Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Secuvy DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Secuvy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cyera Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow data across cloud and on-premises infrastructure should start here; Cyera's LLM-based classifier achieves 95% precision on sensitive data identification without the false-positive noise that kills adoption in messy hybrid environments. The metadata analysis for access, encryption, and criticality feeds directly into NIST ID.AM and PR.DS controls, giving you actual asset inventory instead of guesses. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need detection and response capabilities built in; Cyera is detection and classification only.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in data discovery backlogs will see immediate ROI from Secuvy DSPM because its self-learning classification engine cuts manual tagging work by weeks, not months. The platform maps sensitive data to identity and permission risk in a single pass, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously where most competitors force separate tools. Skip this if you need real-time breach response automation; Secuvy prioritizes discovery and classification over incident containment.
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data
DSPM platform for sensitive data discovery, classification, and risk prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Posture Management vs Secuvy DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns..
Secuvy DSPM: DSPM platform for sensitive data discovery, classification, and risk prioritization. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery across the data estate, Self-learning data classification with iterative improvement, Exposure identification correlating data, identities, and permissions..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management differentiates with Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns. Secuvy DSPM differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery across the data estate, Self-learning data classification with iterative improvement, Exposure identification correlating data, identities, and permissions.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management is developed by Cyera. Secuvy DSPM is developed by Secuvy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management and Secuvy DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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