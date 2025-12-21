Cyera Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns..

Secuvy DSPM: DSPM platform for sensitive data discovery, classification, and risk prioritization. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery across the data estate, Self-learning data classification with iterative improvement, Exposure identification correlating data, identities, and permissions..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.