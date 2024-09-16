Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is a commercial data security posture management tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT and unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should pick Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management for its ability to map data lineage and user access in a single view, something most DSPM competitors force you to stitch together. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 categories from asset discovery through continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in the Identify and Protect functions where most organizations actually fail. Skip this if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM or want DLP to be your primary use case; Skyhigh's real power is in posture discovery and governance, not endpoint prevention.
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
SSE-enabled DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing data
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Platform vs Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): SSE-enabled DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing data. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Data access governance and user activity monitoring, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for anomaly detection..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) differentiates with Data discovery and classification across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Data access governance and user activity monitoring, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for anomaly detection.
Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is developed by Skyhigh Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Platform and Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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