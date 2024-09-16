Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Skyhigh Security Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): SSE-enabled DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing data. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Data access governance and user activity monitoring, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.