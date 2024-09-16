Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Securiti Data Command Center is a commercial data security posture management tool by Securiti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
Enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged data sprawl across clouds and AI systems should start with Securiti Data Command Center for its automated data mapping and classification at scale; it handles discovery across SaaS, databases, and LLMs without requiring manual tagging across dozens of tools. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR domains,asset inventory, risk assessment, and data security controls,which means you're not bolting together four separate point products. Skip this if your organization treats data governance as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Securiti requires commitment to actually using the intelligence it surfaces.
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Platform vs Securiti Data Command Center for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Securiti Data Command Center: Unified platform for data & AI security, governance, privacy & compliance. built by Securiti. Core capabilities include Data Security Posture Management, AI Security and Governance, Data Discovery and Classification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Securiti Data Command Center differentiates with Data Security Posture Management, AI Security and Governance, Data Discovery and Classification.
Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Securiti Data Command Center is developed by Securiti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Platform and Securiti Data Command Center serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox