Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Solvo CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfig alerts will value Solvo CSPM's contextual risk prioritization, which surfaces actual business-impacting threats instead of noise. The tool's application behavior analysis identifies which assets actually hold sensitive data before you spend cycles remediating low-risk findings, and its support for OPA policy-as-code means your ruleset scales with your engineering culture. Skip this if you need tight integration with your SIEM or incident response platform; Solvo is purpose-built for posture management and doesn't pretend to be a detection and response layer.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing CYE Solvo vs Solvo CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Solvo CSPM: CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CYE Solvo differentiates with Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. Solvo CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue.
CYE Solvo is developed by CYE. Solvo CSPM is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CYE Solvo and Solvo CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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