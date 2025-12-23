CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..

Solvo CSPM: CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.