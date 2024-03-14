Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyclops is a free dynamic application security testing tool. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by VulnSign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams running browser-based applications will find Cyclops useful for catching XSS vulnerabilities during development and testing; it's free and lightweight enough to integrate into any workflow without friction. The 122 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over feature bloat. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection or runtime protection for production applications, since Cyclops is a testing-time tool that catches XSS before it ships, not after.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with password-protected web applications will see the fastest time-to-insight with VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing because its authentication configuration handles MFA-protected areas without manual intervention, cutting setup friction that kills DAST adoption. The multi-threaded scanning engine delivers results in real time, and CI/CD integration means findings land in your pipeline before developers context-switch away. Skip this if you're scanning complex GraphQL APIs or need extensive post-exploitation capabilities; VulnSign prioritizes breadth of OWASP Top 10 coverage over depth in API-specific attack vectors.
A browser with XSS detection capabilities
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cyclops vs VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cyclops: A browser with XSS detection capabilities..
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyclops is open-source with 122 GitHub stars. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by VulnSign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyclops and VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, XSS. Key differences: Cyclops is Free while VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is Commercial, Cyclops is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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