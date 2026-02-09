Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Moxso. Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cybersecurity Awareness Training
Security leaders at startups and SMBs who need employees to actually *change behavior*, not just sit through compliance theater, should pick Moxso for its gamification mechanics that drive sustained engagement where traditional training fails. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (awareness and training) and runs on a consumption-based model that keeps costs predictable as you scale. Skip this if your organization demands integration with an existing LMS or needs advanced reporting hooks for custom compliance frameworks; Moxso prioritizes the learning experience itself over administrative flexibility.
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with micro-learning modules
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cybersecurity Awareness Training vs Guardey Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Gamified cybersecurity awareness training platform with micro-learning modules. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Gamified training with points and achievements, Micro-learning video modules on cybersecurity topics, Educational phishing identification quizzes..
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified training with points and achievements, Micro-learning video modules on cybersecurity topics, Educational phishing identification quizzes. Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access.
Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by Moxso. Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Guardey Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox