Cybersecurity Awareness Training

Security leaders at startups and SMBs who need employees to actually *change behavior*, not just sit through compliance theater, should pick Moxso for its gamification mechanics that drive sustained engagement where traditional training fails. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (awareness and training) and runs on a consumption-based model that keeps costs predictable as you scale. Skip this if your organization demands integration with an existing LMS or needs advanced reporting hooks for custom compliance frameworks; Moxso prioritizes the learning experience itself over administrative flexibility.