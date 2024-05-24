CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster

Cyberoam CR50iNG

Cyberoam CR50iNG

UTM appliance for SMEs with identity-based security and threat management

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Safing Portmaster

Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Cyberoam CR50iNG
Safing Portmaster
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market
Company Information
Company
CYBEROAMWORKS.com
Headquarters
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Firewall
VPN
Identity And Access Management
Network Security
Privacy
Linux
Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Open Source
Windows
Network Monitoring
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Cyberoam CR50iNG

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR4/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

Safing Portmaster

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Cyberoam CR50iNG and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Cyberoam CR50iNG: UTM appliance for SMEs with identity-based security and threat management

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster?

Cyberoam CR50iNG, Safing Portmaster are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. Cyberoam CR50iNG UTM appliance for SMEs with identity-based security and threat management. Safing Portmaster An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster?

The choice between Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster depends on your specific requirements. Cyberoam CR50iNG is a commercial solution, while Safing Portmaster is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Cyberoam CR50iNG vs Safing Portmaster?

Cyberoam CR50iNG is Commercial, Safing Portmaster is Free. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Cyberoam CR50iNG a good alternative to Safing Portmaster?

Yes, Cyberoam CR50iNG can be considered as an alternative to Safing Portmaster for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Cyberoam CR50iNG and Safing Portmaster be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Cyberoam CR50iNG and Safing Portmaster might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

