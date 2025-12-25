Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyberhaven. Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across endpoints and cloud will find Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management's AI-driven classification and data lineage tracking actually useful instead of another scanning tool that dumps alerts. It covers the full NIST Identify and Protect spectrum,asset discovery, risk assessment, and data-at-rest controls,without forcing you to bolt on separate DLP systems. Skip this if your organization lacks basic data governance discipline or expects one tool to also handle identity access management; Cyberhaven assumes you know what data matters and why.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
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Common questions about comparing Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management vs Cyera Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across endpoints and cloud, AI-based data classification for data at rest and in motion, Data lineage tracking showing origin and movement..
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management differentiates with Automated data discovery across endpoints and cloud, AI-based data classification for data at rest and in motion, Data lineage tracking showing origin and movement. Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management is developed by Cyberhaven. Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management and Cyera Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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