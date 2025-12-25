Cyberhaven Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution with AI classification, data lineage tracking, and DLP controls. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across endpoints and cloud, AI-based data classification for data at rest and in motion, Data lineage tracking showing origin and movement..

Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.