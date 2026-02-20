CyberGhost VPN: Commercial VPN service with geo-specific servers and multi-platform support. built by CyberGhost. Core capabilities include Bangladesh VPN server location support, Multi-platform client applications (Windows, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV), IP address masking via remote server routing..

ExpressVPN VPN: VPN service that encrypts internet connections and masks IP addresses. built by ExpressVPN. Core capabilities include Encrypted VPN tunneling for internet traffic, Lightway proprietary VPN protocol, Kill switch (Network Lock) to block traffic on connection drops..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.