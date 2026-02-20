Cyabra

Security and communications teams managing brand risk across social platforms need Cyabra for its ability to catch coordinated inauthentic behavior and deepfakes that automated content moderation routinely misses. The platform maps narrative attacks alongside fake account networks, which matters because most competitors stop at profile detection alone; NIST DE.AE coverage confirms the anomaly analysis depth. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal data loss or nation-state infrastructure targeting; Cyabra is built for external reputation threats, not endpoint or network security.