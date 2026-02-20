Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyabra is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyabra. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and communications teams managing brand risk across social platforms need Cyabra for its ability to catch coordinated inauthentic behavior and deepfakes that automated content moderation routinely misses. The platform maps narrative attacks alongside fake account networks, which matters because most competitors stop at profile detection alone; NIST DE.AE coverage confirms the anomaly analysis depth. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal data loss or nation-state infrastructure targeting; Cyabra is built for external reputation threats, not endpoint or network security.
AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing Cyabra vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyabra: AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media. built by Cyabra. Core capabilities include Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyabra differentiates with Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
Cyabra is developed by Cyabra. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyabra and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Social Media. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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