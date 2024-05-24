CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)

CIAM solutions for secure customer access to digital services and apps

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Intragen
Headquarters
London, United Kingdom
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
IAM
Access Management
Authentication
Authorization
Single Sign On
Data Protection
Compliance
Fraud Detection
Integration
PAM
Identity And Access Management
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM)

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Identity Governance and AdministrationCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM): CIAM solutions for secure customer access to digital services and apps

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM?

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM), OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) CIAM solutions for secure customer access to digital services and apps. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM?

The choice between Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs OpenIAM?

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs 1Password SaaS Manager
Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs Abbey Labs
Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) vs Accops HyLabs
OpenIAM vs 1Password SaaS Manager
OpenIAM vs Abbey Labs
OpenIAM vs Accops HyLabs

Explore More Identity Governance and Administration Tools

Discover and compare all identity governance and administration solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Identity Governance and Administration

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools