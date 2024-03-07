Frontend security teams managing XSS risk through Content Security Policy will find CSP Auditor most useful for its plugin-based detection of misconfigurations before deployment, cutting manual header review work. The free model and 141 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among developers who want immediate CSP feedback in their build pipeline. Skip this if you need post-deployment policy enforcement or runtime violation monitoring; CSP Auditor is strictly a pre-production configuration tool.

Greenbone Web App Scanning

Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.