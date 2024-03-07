Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSP Auditor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Frontend security teams managing XSS risk through Content Security Policy will find CSP Auditor most useful for its plugin-based detection of misconfigurations before deployment, cutting manual header review work. The free model and 141 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among developers who want immediate CSP feedback in their build pipeline. Skip this if you need post-deployment policy enforcement or runtime violation monitoring; CSP Auditor is strictly a pre-production configuration tool.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing CSP Auditor vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
CSP Auditor: A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSP Auditor is open-source with 141 GitHub stars. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSP Auditor and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: CSP Auditor is Free while Greenbone Web App Scanning is Commercial, CSP Auditor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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